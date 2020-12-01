Ipsen expects to generate over $3 bln by 2024 for drug pipeline expansion

Adds details

Dec 1 (Reuters) - French healthcare company Ipsen IPN.PA said on Tuesday that it expects to generate about 3 billion euros ($3.59 billion) by 2024, excluding asset sales, to power the expansion of its drug pipeline.

The group, which develops and commercializes medicines for use in oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases, is prioritising building a sustainable pipeline to drive long-term growth.

Ipsen said it would strengthen its external innovation efforts by targeting differentiated medicines in the three core therapeutic areas.

The firm added that it would focus on maximising the value of its specialty care portfolio and core brands - which include top-selling cancer treatment Somatuline, Decapeptyl and Dysport.

"Through prioritisation and collaboration, we will drive efficiencies to support investment in our pipeline," Chief Executive David Loew said in a statement.

Loew, who had been with Sanofi SASY.PA for almost seven years and was in charge of the drugmaker's vaccines unit since 2016, took the top job at Ipsen in July after the former head David Meek left at the end of 2019.

Ipsen said its commitment to invest in research and development would be supported through smart spending, streamlined operations, manufacturing efficiencies and optimised digitalization.

The biopharmaceutical firm forecast compound annual growth of 2% to 5% for the period from 2020 to 2024 in group net sales.

($1=0.8365 euros)

