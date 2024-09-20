Ipsen: European Commission Grants Conditional Marketing Authorization For Iqirvo

(RTTNews) - Ipsen (IPSEY) announced the European Commission has conditionally approved Iqirvo 80mg tablets for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults with an inadequate response to ursodeoxycholic acid or as a monotherapy in patients unable to tolerate ursodeoxycholic acid. The approval of Iqirvo was based on data from the phase III ELATIVE1 trial.

Iqirvo is a first-in-class, oral, peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor agonist, that exerts an effect on the proteins PPARa and PPARd, thought to be key regulators of bile acid, inflammation and fibrosis.

