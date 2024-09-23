Ipsen: European Commission Approves Kayfanda - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ipsen (IPSEY) announced the European Commission has approved Kayfanda or odevixibat under exceptional circumstances for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in Alagille Syndrome in patients aged 6 months or older. Kayfanda is a once-daily non-systemic ileal bile acid transport inhibitor.

Kayfanda is known in ALGS as Bylvay outside of the European Union. Under the brand name of Bylvay, it was approved in the E.U. as the first drug treatment option for all types of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis in patients aged 6 months or older.

Ipsen has also received E.U. approval for Iqirvo or elafibranor for Primary Biliary Cholangitis.

