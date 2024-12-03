Ipsen And Biomunex Reach Licensing Agreement For MAIT Cell Engager In Immuno-Oncology

(RTTNews) - French specialty-care biopharmaceutical company Ipsen (IPSEY) and Biomunex have announced an exclusive global licensing agreement for a first-in-class MAIT cell engager in immuno-oncology.

Ipsen has secured exclusive global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize BMX-502, a pre-clinical novel T cell engager (TCE) with first-in-class potential. BMX-502 is a bispecific antibody engaging MAIT cells, a subset of non-conventional T cells, and targeting the clinically validated tumor antigen GPC3 to kill cancer cells.

As per the terms of the agreement, Biomunex will complete the IND-enabling package. Ipsen will assume responsibility for Phase I preparation activities, including submission of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application, and all subsequent clinical-development and global commercialization activities.

Biomunex is eligible to receive up to $610 million, including upfront, contingent upon successful development, regulatory and commercial milestones, in addition to tiered global royalties on sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.