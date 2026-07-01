Ipsen To Acquire Memo Therapeutics For Over 700 Mln Euros, Expanding Rare Disease Portfolio

(RTTNews) - Ipsen S.A. (IPN.PA), a biopharmaceutical company, announced on Wednesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Memo Therapeutics AG for a total payment of approximately 700 million Euros.

The acquisition will expand the rare disease portfolio of Ipsen as it gains Potravitug along with a majority of Memo's shares.

Under the terms of the agreement, Memo Therapeutics' shareholders will receive an upfront combined payment of 200 million euros on a cash-free and debt-free basis at the closing of the transaction. They may also receive more than 500 million euros in additional milestone payments, upon regulatory approval for potravitug and certain sales-based achievements.

Prior to the closing of the transaction, Memo Therapeutics AG will transfer all assets and employees unrelated to potravitug to a newly incorporated company, Memorises Bio, retained by the company's existing shareholders.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Potravitug is a monoclonal antibody developed to treat BK polyomavirus (BKPyV) reactivation in kidney transplant recipients. It targets the VP1 capsid protein of the BK virus and thus prevents kidney transplant failure due to the virus, which often causes complications post-allograft procedures. Potravitug was previously granted Fast-Track designation from the U.S. FDA in May 2023 and orphan drug designation in the European Union in December 2025. Topline results from the Phase 2 SAFE Kidney trial demonstrated sustained and significant antiviral response in BKPy virus associated with nephropathy, while the drug was generally well-tolerated, with no treatment-related adverse events reported.

The initiation of a pivotal Phase II/III trial is planned later this year.

Kate Romain, Anne Robert and Juliette Grouzet of Bredin Prat (Paris) and Andreas Rötheli, Floran Ponce and Federico Trabaldo Togna of Lenz & Staehelin (Switzerland) will act as legal counsel to Ipsen. For Memo Therapeutics AG, Centerview Partners will act as financial advisor along with Goodwin (London) and Baker McKenzie (Switzerland) acting as legal counsel.

Ipsen shares have traded between 100.80 euros and 173.50 euros over the last year.

IPN.SA is currently trading at $169.80, up 0.59% in the Paris Market.

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