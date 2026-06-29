Ipsen To Acquire Kartos Therapeutics For $450 Mln, Adding Navtemadlin To Pipeline

(RTTNews) - Ipsen S.A. (IPN.PA) a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Kartos Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, for an upfront payment of $450 million.

The acquisition will add Navtemadlin, an investigational oral MDM2 inhibitor being developed for the treatment of Myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer to Ipsen's clinical portfolio.

Under the terms of the agreement, Kartos Therapeutics will also be eligible to receive additional milestone payments of up to $1.3 billion, including a significant regulatory approval milestone and sales-based milestones.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

In addition, this transaction is expected to be accretive to Ipsen's core operating income from 2029, with limited dilution to 2026 full-year guidance.

For the transaction, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP (D.C. office) will act as legal counsel to Ipsen. For Kartos Therapeutics, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and PJT Partners (UK) Ltd will serve as financial advisors, while DLA Piper LLP (NY office) will serve as legal counsellors.

Myelofibrosis

Myelofibrosis is a rare blood cancer, or myeloproliferative neoplasm, caused by alterations in the JAK/STAT signaling pathway, leading to bone marrow fibrosis through the abnormal proliferation of hematopoietic stem cells and the secretion of fibrogenic cytokines.

The disease is characterized by bone marrow failure, fibrosis, splenomegaly, and an increased risk of progression to acute myeloid leukemia, all of which can significantly affect patients' quality of life. According to Ipsen, myelofibrosis affects approximately 1.5 per 100,000 people in the United States and Europe.

Navtemadlin And Trial Update

Navtemadlin is being evaluated in the ongoing Phase 3 POIESIS registrational trial as an add-on therapy to Ruxolitinib in patients with intermediate and high-risk TP53 wild-type (TP53 wt) myelofibrosis.

Earlier clinical data suggested that Navtemadlin may improve responses in patients with intermediate- and high-risk TP53wt Myelofibrosis who experienced a suboptimal response to standard-of-care Ruxolitinib.

At Week 24, among patients with a suboptimal response to ruxolitinib (n=19), 42% achieved at least a 25% reduction in spleen volume, while 32% achieved at least a 35% reduction in spleen volume and 32% achieved at least a 50% improvement in total symptom score.

Top-line data from the ongoing Phase III registrational trial POIESIS of Navtemadlin are expected in 2027.

IPN.PA is currently trading at 164.60 Euros, up 1.35%.

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