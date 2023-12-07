News & Insights

Markets
IPSEY

Ipsen : FDA Grants Priority Review To Elafibranor NDA For Rare Cholestatic Liver Disease Treatment

December 07, 2023 — 01:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ipsen (IPSEY) and GENFIT said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for investigational elafibranor.

An oral, once-daily dual peroxisome activated receptor alpha/delta agonist, investigational elafibranor could potentially be the first novel second-line treatment for the rare, cholestatic liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis or PBC, in nearly a decade.

The target FDA PDUFA date under priority review is June 10, 2024.

The European Medicines Agency has also validated Ipsen's Marketing Authorization Application for elafibranor and the review of the submission to the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) began on 26 October 2023.

In addition, a third simultaneous regulatory filing of elafibranor has been validated for review by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IPSEY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.