Markets
IPSEY

Ipsen : FDA Postpones Palovarotene Advisory Committee Meeting

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ipsen (IPSEY) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has postponed the planned Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee meeting for investigational palovarotene until a later date to be confirmed. The original advisory committee meeting was scheduled for 31 October 2022.

The FDA informed Ipsen that the postponement relates to an FDA request for new information on palovarotene clinical trial data and does not relate to the safety profile of palovarotene.

The company said it is currently working to fulfil the request.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IPSEY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular