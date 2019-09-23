Ipsen: ENGAGE Shows Benefits Of Dysport Plus Systematic Rehabilitation Protocol

(RTTNews) - Ipsen (IPSEY) said, the combination treatment using Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA) and Guided Self-rehabilitation Contracts, showed improved voluntary movement in adult patients with upper and lower limb spastic hemiparesis. Safety data of the trial were consistent with the known profile of abobotulinumtoxinA. The company presented the results from the study at the ongoing MDS International Congress in Nice, France.

Antony Fulford-Smith, Vice President Medical Affairs, Neurosciences, R&D, at Ipsen said: "Through ENGAGE, we have been able to demonstrate for the first time the benefit of combining treatment with Dysport with a systematic rehabilitation protocol, validating the positive impact of encouraging patients to take an active role in their own treatment."

