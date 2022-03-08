Ipsen: Data Show Fewer Patients Reporting Injection-site Pain With Somatuline Autogel

(RTTNews) - Ipsen said that new patient-reported data demonstrated high satisfaction levels and fewer patients reporting injection-site pain with Somatuline Autogel/Somatuline Depot or lanreotide.

The company noted that data from PRESTO 2, an e-survey which evaluated injection site pain in people living with gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors or acromegaly , demonstrated that significantly fewer patients receiving Somatuline Autogel/Somatuline Depot pre-filled syringe had reported injection-site pain lasting more than two days after their last dose compared with the octreotide long acting release syringe.

The company noted that the people living with gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors enrolled on Somatuline Autogel patient support programs reported feeling in control and satisfied when administering at-home injections.

