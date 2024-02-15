iPower (IPW) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Down Y/Y

iPower Inc. IPW reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company experienced a decline in revenues compared to the year-ago period. However, iPower reported a decrease in its loss on a year-over-year basis.

Quarter in Details

iPower posted a loss of 6 cents per share in the fiscal second quarter, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 5 cents per share. However, the company’s loss was narrower than a loss of 11 cents per share reported in the year-ago period. The reduction in the loss was primarily due to an increase in the gross margin, coupled with lower operating expenses.



Net sales were $16.8 million, down 13% year over year. Also, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $27 million. The decrease was mainly due to less promotional activity and reduced orders from its main channel partner, adjusting to better supply-chain conditions. This was slightly offset by growth in its SuperSuite supply-chain services.



The gross profit was $7.3 million, down from $8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. However, the gross margin increased 220 basis points to 43.6% from the prior-year period. The rise in the gross margin mainly resulted from the favorable product mix.



Operating expenses decreased 18.2% to $9.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The decline was partly due to lower selling, fulfillment and marketing expenses. However, the operating margin contracted 380 basis points from the prior-year period to 58.9%.



Other Financial Details

iPower ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.5 million. As of Dec 31, 2023, net debt was down 56% to $3.6 million from $8.1 million as of Jun 30, 2023. Total stockholders' equity was $17.8 million at the end of the quarter under review.

Outlook

During the fiscal second quarter, iPower continued to expand its gross margin and reduce operating costs, leading to another period of positive cash flow from operations. The company experienced lower order volumes due to its largest channel partner optimizing inventory management in response to improved supply-chain conditions.



Nonetheless, iPower is prepared to fulfill demand with its high-quality products. The company also reported growth in its SuperSuite business, leveraging its supply chain, warehousing and merchandising expertise to drive sales growth.



The financial improvements were primarily driven by the reduction of high-cost inventory and excess warehousing space. Furthermore, iPower reduced its total debt obligations by approximately $2 million during the quarter, underscoring its commitment to strengthening the balance sheet. These actions, along with signs of normalizing order volumes, are steps toward iPower's goal of returning to profitability in fiscal 2024.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 41.6% in the past three months compared with the industry's growth of 4.6%.

