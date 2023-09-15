iPower (IPW) Posts Wider-Than-Expected Q4 Loss, Sales Beat

iPower Inc. IPW reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. However, the company reported a wider-than-expected loss.

Quarter in Details

iPower posted a loss of 10 cents per share in the fiscal fourth quarter, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents per share and the loss of 5 cents per share reported in the year-ago period.



Net sales were $23.4 million, up 6% year over year. Also, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22 million. This increase was attributed to greater product sales to the company’s largest channel partner and strong demand for iPower’s non-hydroponic product portfolio.



Gross profit of $9.1 million was flat with the year-ago quarter. Also, the gross margin contracted 250 basis points to 38.7% from the prior-year period. The decline in the gross margin mainly resulted from the increased cost of goods sold tied to inventory that had previously experienced elevated freight charges, along with normal variations in the product and channel mix.



Operating expenses increased 13.2% to $12 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Also, the operating margin increased 330 basis points from the prior-year period to 51.3%. The rise in operating margin was partly due to increased expenses associated with selling, fulfillment and marketing, which were incurred in conjunction with the sale of inventory built up in the prior quarters.



Other Financial Details

iPower ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $3.7 million. As of Jun 30, 2023, net debt was down 43% to $8.1 million from $14.2 million as of Jun 30, 2022. Total stockholders' equity was $20.9 million at the end of the quarter under review.

Outlook

Fiscal 2023 was the third straight year when iPower registered double-digit revenue growth, owing to stellar and consistent demand for its in-house products, which constituted more than 90% of the total revenues. Additionally, iPower continued to diversify its product offerings beyond hydroponics, with non-hydroponic products making up more than 75% of sales in fiscal 2023.



Throughout the past year, management focused on addressing the challenge of high-cost inventory build-up from previous periods, which had been hurting the gross margin lately. Encouragingly, the company has successfully reduced excess inventory levels and foresees a gross margin improvement in fiscal 2024. With a more streamlined and efficient supply chain, normalized inventory levels, and sustained demand for products, the company remains confident in attaining growth and profitability goals.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have railed 16.5% in the past six months against the industry's decline of 7.9%.

