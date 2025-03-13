iPower Inc. Reports SuperSuite Supply Chain Business Reaches 20% of Total Revenue Mix

iPower's SuperSuite supply chain business now represents 20% of revenue, reflecting strong demand and expanded fulfillment capabilities.

Quiver AI Summary

iPower Inc. has announced that its SuperSuite supply chain business now represents approximately 20% of the company's total revenue, highlighting the growing demand for its comprehensive supply chain solutions. CEO Lawrence Tan emphasized that this growth underscores iPower's role as a trusted partner for product companies looking to enhance their omnichannel presence and sales. The SuperSuite provides access to various major online platforms and offline retailers, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and a proprietary data-driven platform. Furthermore, iPower has expanded its national fulfillment network through new logistics partners, positioning SuperSuite for further growth and increased contributions to revenue.

Potential Positives

SuperSuite now contributes approximately 20% to iPower’s total revenue, indicating strong growth and demand for the company's supply chain offerings.

iPower has extended its national fulfillment network with new logistics partners, which positions the company to capitalize on the growth of SuperSuite and enhance operational efficiencies.

The comprehensive range of channels and services provided by SuperSuite positions iPower as a key partner for brands seeking to expand their omnichannel presence and improve sales.

Potential Negatives

While the press release highlights the growth of the SuperSuite supply chain business, it does not provide specific financial figures or performance metrics, which could raise concerns about transparency and financial health.



The focus on growth and new partnerships, while positive, may imply that the company is heavily reliant on the success of this new initiative, posing a risk if SuperSuite does not meet expected performance in the future.



The announcement does not address any potential challenges or competition in the market that could impact SuperSuite's growth trajectory, leaving stakeholders without a clear understanding of the business's risks.

FAQ

What is iPower Inc. known for?

iPower Inc. is a tech and data-driven ecommerce services provider and online retailer.

What milestone has iPower’s SuperSuite achieved?

SuperSuite now accounts for approximately 20% of iPower's total revenue mix.

How does SuperSuite benefit product companies?

SuperSuite helps product companies expand their omnichannel presence, accelerate sales, and enhance brand visibility.

What does iPower’s SuperSuite supply chain offer?

SuperSuite offers access to major online channels, fulfillment services, and data-driven insights for decision-making.

How is iPower expanding its fulfillment network?

iPower has extended its national fulfillment network by onboarding new logistics partners.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IPW Insider Trading Activity

$IPW insiders have traded $IPW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IPW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHENLONG TAN (CEO & Chairman) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $6,850

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IPW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $IPW stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a tech and data-driven ecommerce services provider and online retailer, today announced its SuperSuite supply chain business (“SuperSuite”) has achieved a significant growth milestone as it now accounts for approximately 20% of the Company’s total revenue mix.





“Our ability to scale SuperSuite to approximately 20% of our total revenue mix is a testament to the growing demand for our comprehensive supply chain offerings,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. “SuperSuite’s rapid growth reinforces our position as a trusted partner for innovative product companies seeking to expand their omnichannel presence, accelerate sales, and enhance brand visibility. By continuously expanding our supply chain capabilities, we are enhancing operational efficiencies, optimizing fulfillment processes, and delivering greater value to our partners.





“Further, we recently extended our national fulfillment network through newly onboarded logistics partners. With a strong pipeline of high-quality partners, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the accelerating momentum of SuperSuite as it becomes an even larger contributor to our revenue mix.”







Overview of iPower’s SuperSuite Supply Chain Business







iPower’s SuperSuite supply chain business provides a comprehensive solution that includes access to major U.S. online channels such as the Amazon.com Vendor Channel, Amazon.com 3P, Walmart.com, Temu, TikTok Shop, AliExpress, eBay, HomeDepot.com, Lowes.com, and Target.com, as well as robust connections with offline big-box retailers. Coupled with a strategically located network of fulfillment centers and a proprietary business intelligence platform, SuperSuite empowers brands with efficient fulfillment services and critical data-driven insights for strategic decision-making.





SuperSuite is also an ecosystem open to value-added partners, including logistics, technology, and marketing providers, further enhancing the Company’s comprehensive service offerings. This collaborative approach has positioned SuperSuite at the forefront of market trends, attracting a wide array of new partners and setting the stage for future expansion.







About iPower Inc.







iPower Inc. is a tech and data-driven online retailer, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services for third-party products and brands. iPower's capabilities include a full spectrum of online channels, robust fulfillment capacity, a nationwide network of warehouses, competitive last mile delivery partners and a differentiated business intelligence platform. iPower believes that these capabilities will enable it to efficiently move a diverse catalog of SKUs from its supply chain partners to end consumers every day, providing the best value to customers in the U.S. and other countries. For more information, please visit iPower's website at



www.meetipower.com



.







Investor Relations Contact







Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza





Elevate IR





(720) 330-2829







IPW@elevate-ir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.