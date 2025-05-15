iPower Inc. Reports Fiscal Q3 2025 Financial Results with Decreased Revenue and Net Loss

iPower Inc. reported a Q3 2025 revenue decline to $16.6 million, with a net loss of $0.3 million.

iPower Inc. reported its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ending March 31, 2025, revealing a decline in total revenue to $16.6 million from $23.3 million a year prior, with a gross profit of $7.2 million compared to $10.4 million. The company's net loss attributable to iPower was $0.3 million, contrasting with a net income of $1.0 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease in revenue was mainly due to reduced sales to its largest channel partner, though growth in its SuperSuite services helped offset some losses. Despite facing a difficult demand environment and lower order volumes, iPower managed to reduce its total debt by 43% to $3.6 million and improved operating expenses by 10%. CEO Lawrence Tan emphasized efforts to diversify the supply chain and strengthen operations for long-term growth. The company will hold a conference call to discuss these results further.

Potential Positives

Total debt reduced by 43% to $3.6 million, demonstrating improved financial management and a stronger balance sheet.

Operating expenses improved by 10%, indicating effective cost management and operational efficiency initiatives.

Continued growth in the SuperSuite business, now comprising 20% of total revenue, highlighting a successful diversification strategy and demand for ecommerce solutions.

Potential Negatives

Significant decrease in total revenue from $23.3 million to $16.6 million, highlighting a downturn in sales performance.

Net loss of $0.3 million contrasts sharply with a net income of $1.0 million in the previous year, indicating a severe decline in financial health.

Cash and cash equivalents dropped from $7.4 million to $2.2 million, raising concerns about liquidity and financial stability.

FAQ

What were iPower's total revenue figures for Q3 2025?

Total revenue for Q3 2025 was $16.6 million, a decrease from $23.3 million in the prior year.

How did iPower's gross profit change in Q3 2025?

iPower's gross profit was $7.2 million in Q3 2025, down from $10.4 million a year earlier.

What was iPower's net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2025?

The net loss attributable to iPower in Q3 2025 was $0.3 million or $(0.01) per share.

How much did iPower reduce its total debt by?

iPower reduced its total debt by 43% to $3.6 million as of March 31, 2025.

What percentage of iPower's revenue does the SuperSuite business represent?

The SuperSuite business now represents approximately 20% of iPower's total revenue mix.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a tech and data-driven ecommerce services provider and online retailer, today announced its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2025.







Fiscal Q3 2025 Results vs. Year-Ago Quarter









Total revenue was $16.6 million compared to $23.3 million.



Gross profit was $7.2 million compared to $10.4 million, with gross margin of 43.3% compared to 44.5%.



Net loss attributable to iPower was $0.3 million or $(0.01) per share, compared to net income attributable to iPower of $1.0 million or $0.03 per share.



As of March 31, 2025, total debt was reduced by 43% to $3.6 million as compared to $6.3 million as of June 30, 2024.









Management Commentary







“We made important strides in strengthening our operations during the quarter, even as we navigated a more cautious demand environment that impacted order volumes across key channels,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. “In response, we’ve accelerated efforts to diversify our supply chain by expanding manufacturing into the U.S., as well as continuing to cultivate relationships with alternative suppliers in new geographies. These actions are central to our strategy to build a more agile and resilient supply chain capable of supporting long-term growth and reducing exposure to external volatility.”





“In our SuperSuite business, we are continuing to gain traction and generating solid momentum, with our SuperSuite now representing approximately 20% of our total revenue mix, underscoring the robust demand for our end-to-end supply chain solutions. SuperSuite continues to evolve as a comprehensive, data-driven platform that equips our partners with the tools, insights and infrastructure they need to thrive in today’s competitive ecommerce landscape. We are working through a strong pipeline of prospective partners and look forward to capitalizing on the demand for SuperSuite as we continue to build out our partner ecosystem and deliver greater value to our current partners.”





iPower CFO, Kevin Vassily, added, “We faced a challenging comp this quarter due to elevated purchasing volumes from our largest channel partner in the year-ago period. Nonetheless, we continued to benefit from the optimization initiatives we implemented in fiscal 2024, resulting in a 10% improvement in operating expenses for the quarter. Additionally, we reduced our total debt obligations by nearly 20% during the quarter, demonstrating our commitment to strengthening the balance sheet. With our ongoing efforts to diversify our supply chain, accelerating momentum in SuperSuite, and an optimized operating structure, we believe we are well positioned to navigate the current market environment and deliver long term value to our customers and shareholders alike.”







Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results







Total revenue in the fiscal third quarter of 2025 was $16.6 million compared to $23.3 million for the same period in fiscal 2024. The decrease was driven primarily by lower product sales to the Company’s largest channel partner, partially offset by growth in iPower’s SuperSuite supply chain offerings.





Gross profit in the fiscal third quarter of 2025 was $7.2 million compared to $10.4 million in the same quarter in fiscal 2024. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin was 43.3% compared to 44.5% in the year-ago period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by an increase in services income in the quarter.





Total operating expenses in the fiscal third quarter of 2025 improved 15% to $7.4 million compared to $8.8 million for the same period in fiscal 2024. The decrease in operating expenses was driven primarily by lower general and administrative costs from the Company’s optimization initiatives, as well as lower selling and fulfillment expenses related to the Company’s largest channel partner.





Net loss attributable to iPower in the fiscal third quarter of 2025 was $0.3 million or $(0.01) per share, compared to net income attributable to iPower of $1.0 million or $0.03 per share for the same period in fiscal 2024.





Cash and cash equivalents were $2.2 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $7.4 million at June 30, 2024. As a result of the Company’s consistent debt paydown, total debt was reduced by 43% to $3.6 million compared to $6.3 million as of June 30, 2024.







Conference Call







The Company will hold a conference call today, May 15, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2025.





iPower’s management will host the conference call, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session.





The conference call details are as follows:





Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025





Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time





Dial-in registration link:



here







Live webcast registration link:



here







Please dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the Company’s investor relations team at



IPW@elevate-ir.com



.





The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at



www.meetipower.com



.







About iPower Inc.







iPower Inc. is a tech and data-driven online retailer, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services for third-party products and brands. iPower's capabilities include a full spectrum of online channels, robust fulfillment capacity, a nationwide network of warehouses, competitive last mile delivery partners and a differentiated business intelligence platform. iPower believes that these capabilities will enable it to efficiently move a diverse catalog of SKUs from its supply chain partners to end consumers every day, providing the best value to customers in the U.S. and other countries. For more information, please visit iPower's website at



www.meetipower.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that iPower believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. iPower undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although iPower believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and iPower cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results and performance in iPower's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the SEC on September 20, 2024, and in its other SEC filings, including Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.







Investor Relations Contact







Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza





Elevate IR





(720) 330-2829







IPW@elevate-ir.com



















iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









As of March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024





















March 31,









June 30,













2025









2024













(Unaudited)























ASSETS































Current assets





























Cash and cash equivalent





$





2,192,254













$





7,377,837













Accounts receivable, net









10,179,237

















14,740,093













Inventories, net









9,772,699

















10,546,273













Prepayments and other current assets, net









2,660,968

















2,346,534













Total current assets









24,805,158

















35,010,737









































Non-current assets





























Right of use - non-current









4,281,622

















6,124,163













Property and equipment, net









271,473

















370,887













Deferred tax assets, net









2,961,886

















2,445,605













Goodwill









3,034,110

















3,034,110













Intangible assets, net









3,143,671

















3,630,700













Other non-current assets









2,008,561

















679,655













Total non-current assets









15,701,323

















16,285,120









































Total assets





$





40,506,481













$





51,295,857











































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY































Current liabilities





























Accounts payable, net





$





8,034,949













$





11,227,116













Other payables and accrued liabilities









3,241,283

















3,885,487













Lease liability - current









1,392,146

















2,039,301













Short-term loan payable









-

















491,214













Short-term loan payable - related party









-

















350,000













Revolving loan payable, net









-

















5,500,739













Income taxes payable









278,769

















276,158













Total current liabilities









12,947,147

















23,770,015









































Non-current liabilities





























Long-term revolving loan payable, net









3,573,896

















-













Lease liability - non-current









3,267,491

















4,509,809













Total non-current liabilities









6,841,387

















4,509,809









































Total liabilities









19,788,534

















28,279,824









































Commitments and contingency









-

















-









































Stockholders' Equity





























Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024









-

















-













Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 31,359,899 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024









31,361

















31,361













Additional paid in capital









33,321,103

















33,463,883













Accumulated deficits









(12,380,662





)













(10,230,601





)









Non-controlling interest









(46,969





)













(38,204





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(206,886





)













(210,406





)









Total stockholders' equity









20,717,947

















23,016,033









































Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





40,506,481













$





51,295,857





















































iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income









For the Three and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024





















For the Three Months Ended March 31,









For the Nine Months Ended March 31,













2025









2024









2025









2024













(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)









REVENUES













































Product sales





$





15,546,233













$





22,593,081













$





51,428,534













$





65,901,577













Service income









1,023,445

















715,427

















3,222,236

















715,427













Total revenues









16,569,678

















23,308,508

















54,650,770

















66,617,004

































































COST OF REVENUES





















































Product costs









8,512,709

















12,360,170

















27,891,276

















36,591,581













Service costs









879,995

















581,229

















2,704,737

















581,229













Total cost of revenues









9,392,704

















12,941,399

















30,596,013

















37,172,810

































































GROSS PROFIT









7,176,974

















10,367,109

















24,054,757

















29,444,194

































































OPERATING EXPENSES:





















































Selling and fulfillment









5,531,751

















5,444,649

















16,075,473

















22,445,100













General and administrative









1,914,226

















3,321,184

















10,311,114

















9,218,842













Total operating expenses









7,445,977

















8,765,833

















26,386,587

















31,663,942

































































(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS









(269,003





)













1,601,276

















(2,331,830





)













(2,219,748





)





























































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)





















































Interest expenses









(81,968





)













(181,199





)













(362,602





)













(592,176





)









Loss on equity method investment









(986





)













(792





)













(2,707





)













(2,618





)









Other non-operating income (expenses)









35,601

















(29,669





)













48,329

















32,003













Total other expenses, net









(47,353





)













(211,660





)













(316,980





)













(562,791





)





























































(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES









(316,356





)













1,389,616

















(2,648,810





)













(2,782,539





)





























































PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)









26,017

















377,147

















(489,984





)













(587,674





)









NET (LOSS) INCOME









(342,373





)













1,012,469

















(2,158,826





)













(2,194,865





)





























































Non-controlling interest









(2,774





)













(3,613





)













(8,765





)













(9,604





)





























































NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC.





$





(339,599





)









$





1,016,082













$





(2,150,061





)









$





(2,185,261





)





























































OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME





















































Foreign currency translation adjustments









(97,556





)













69,122

















3,520

















(91,840





)





























































COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC.





$





(437,155





)









$





1,085,204













$





(2,146,541





)









$





(2,277,101





)





























































WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON STOCK





















































Basic









31,455,248

















29,821,811

















31,434,479

















29,791,990

































































Diluted









31,455,248

















29,821,811

















31,434,479

















29,791,990

































































(LOSSES) EARNINGS PER SHARE





















































Basic





$





(0.01





)









$





0.03













$





(0.07





)









$





(0.07





)





























































Diluted





$





(0.01





)









$





0.03













$





(0.07





)









$





(0.07





)



























































