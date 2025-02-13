iPower Inc. Reports 14% Revenue Growth to $19.1 Million in Fiscal Q2, Achieving GAAP Profitability and Positive Cash Flow

iPower Inc. reported Q2 revenue of $19.1 million, a 14% increase, achieving profitability and reduced debt.

Quiver AI Summary

iPower Inc. reported a 14% increase in revenue for the fiscal second quarter of 2025, reaching $19.1 million, compared to the same period last year. The company achieved a net income of $0.2 million, a significant turnaround from the previous year's loss of $1.9 million. Gross profit rose 15% to $8.4 million, with a slight improvement in gross margin. Additionally, total debt was reduced by 31%, down to $4.4 million. CEO Lawrence Tan highlighted the continued success of the SuperSuite platform and the company's focus on operational optimization and supply chain diversification. CFO Kevin Vassily noted improved cost management and the decision to cease the legacy hydroponics business to concentrate on ecommerce services. The company also announced a conference call to discuss these results further.

Potential Positives

Total revenue increased by 14% to $19.1 million compared to the same period in the previous year, indicating strong business growth.

Net income turned positive at $0.2 million or $0.01 per share, a notable improvement from a net loss of $1.9 million or $(0.06) per share in the prior year.

Total debt was reduced by 31% to $4.4 million, enhancing the company's financial stability and reducing financial risk.

Gross profit increased by 15% to $8.4 million, reflecting effective cost management and improved supplier negotiations that led to a slight improvement in gross margin.

Potential Negatives

Despite a reported increase in revenue and achieving profitability, the company's cash and cash equivalents significantly decreased from $7.4 million to $2.9 million in just six months, raising concerns about liquidity.

iPower has not fully recovered from its previous significant net losses, as it still shows an accumulated deficit of $12.04 million, indicating ongoing financial struggles.

The decision to shutter the legacy commercial hydroponics business may reflect an inability to effectively compete or a need to refocus, potentially signaling challenges in the company’s business strategy.

FAQ

What are iPower's fiscal Q2 2025 revenue results?

iPower reported a revenue increase of 14% to $19.1 million for fiscal Q2 2025.

How did net income change in fiscal Q2 2025?

The net income improved to $0.2 million or $0.01 per share, up from a net loss of $1.9 million.

What contributed to the increase in gross profit?

Gross profit increased by 15% due to enhanced pricing through key supplier negotiations and increased product sales.

How much did iPower reduce its total debt?

Total debt was reduced by 31%, decreasing from $6.3 million to $4.4 million.

What is the company's focus moving forward?

iPower is focusing on optimizing operations, enhancing the SuperSuite platform, and exploring new supplier relationships.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IPW Insider Trading Activity

$IPW insiders have traded $IPW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IPW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHENLONG TAN (CEO & Chairman) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $6,850

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IPW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $IPW stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Fiscal Q2 Revenue up 14% to $19.1 Million







Achieves GAAP Profitability and Positive Cash Flow from Operations







RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a tech and data-driven ecommerce services provider and online retailer, today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2024.







Fiscal Q2 2025 Results vs. Year-Ago Quarter









Total revenue increased 14% to $19.1 million.



Total revenue increased 14% to $19.1 million.



Gross profit increased 15% to $8.4 million, with gross margin up 40 bps to 44.0%.



Gross profit increased 15% to $8.4 million, with gross margin up 40 bps to 44.0%.



Net income attributable to iPower improved to $0.2 million or $0.01 per share, compared to net loss attributable to iPower of $1.9 million or $(0.06) per share.



Net income attributable to iPower improved to $0.2 million or $0.01 per share, compared to net loss attributable to iPower of $1.9 million or $(0.06) per share.



As of December 31, 2024, total debt was reduced by 31% to $4.4 million compared to $6.3 million as of June 30, 2024.









Management Commentary







“We delivered strong results across all key financial metrics in our fiscal second quarter while further enhancing our SuperSuite platform,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. “Throughout the quarter, we continued to optimize operations and strengthen our presence across both our established and emerging sales channels. We also remain focused on supply chain diversification by exploring new supplier relationships beyond our existing network, reinforcing our commitment to building a more resilient and adaptable infrastructure.”





“Our SuperSuite platform is gaining further momentum as we leverage our superior supply chain, warehousing and merchandising expertise to drive sales growth for partners with innovative product catalogs. Additionally, we are making steady progress with our recently launched SaaS platform, refining its capabilities to improve supplier collaboration, streamline operations, and better align partners with evolving market demands. With a strong pipeline of prospective partners, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for SuperSuite as we bolster our comprehensive service offerings.”





iPower CFO, Kevin Vassily, added, “Our ongoing efforts to optimize our cost structure have delivered meaningful results as we continue to drive gross margin expansion and operating leverage in our business. We have also officially shuttered our legacy commercial hydroponics business, as we are now focused on our core competency as a data-driven, consumer products and services company. We believe these initiatives, coupled with our accelerating growth in our SuperSuite business, will enable us to execute on our goals ahead.”







Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results







Total revenue in the fiscal second quarter of 2025 increased 14% to $19.1 million compared to $16.8 million for the same period in fiscal 2024. The increase was driven primarily by growth in iPower’s SuperSuite supply chain offerings, as well as greater product sales to the Company’s largest channel partner.





Gross profit in the fiscal second quarter of 2025 increased 15% to $8.4 million compared to $7.3 million in the same quarter in fiscal 2024. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin increased 40 basis points to 44.0% compared to 43.6% in the year-ago period. The increase in gross margin was primarily driven by improved pricing through key supplier negotiations.





Total operating expenses in the fiscal second quarter of 2025 improved 22% to $7.7 million compared to $9.9 million for the same period in fiscal 2024. The decrease in operating expenses was driven primarily by lower selling and fulfillment expenses related to the Company’s largest channel partner.





Net income attributable to iPower in the fiscal second quarter of 2025 improved to $0.2 million or $0.01 per share, compared to net loss attributable to iPower of $1.9 million or $(0.06) per share for the same period in fiscal 2024.





Cash and cash equivalents were $2.9 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $7.4 million at June 30, 2024. As a result of the Company’s debt paydown, total debt was reduced by 31% to $4.4 million compared to $6.3 million as of June 30, 2024.







Conference Call







The Company will hold a conference call today, February 13, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2024.





iPower’s management will host the conference call, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session.





The conference call details are as follows:





Date: Thursday, February 13, 2025





Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time





Dial-in registration link:



here







Live webcast registration link:



here







Please dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the Company’s investor relations team at



IPW@elevate-ir.com



.





The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at



www.meetipower.com



.







About iPower Inc.







iPower Inc. is a tech and data-driven online retailer, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services for third-party products and brands. iPower's capabilities include a full spectrum of online channels, robust fulfillment capacity, a nationwide network of warehouses, competitive last mile delivery partners and a differentiated business intelligence platform. iPower believes that these capabilities will enable it to efficiently move a diverse catalog of SKUs from its supply chain partners to end consumers every day, providing the best value to customers in the U.S. and other countries. For more information, please visit iPower's website at



www.meetipower.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that iPower believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. iPower undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although iPower believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and iPower cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results and performance in iPower's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the SEC on September 20, 2024, and in its other SEC filings, including Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.







Investor Relations Contact







Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza





Elevate IR





(720) 330-2829







IPW@elevate-ir.com











iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









As of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024





































December 31,









June 30,





























2024









2024





























(Unaudited)























ASSETS



































Current assets





































Cash and cash equivalent









$





2,877,457













$





7,377,837

















Accounts receivable, net













13,926,432

















14,740,093

















Inventories, net













9,183,631

















10,546,273

















Prepayments and other current assets, net













2,292,744

















2,346,534

























Total current assets













28,280,264

















35,010,737

























































Non-current assets





































Right of use - non-current













4,757,429

















6,124,163

















Property and equipment, net













303,059

















370,887

















Deferred tax assets, net













3,001,517

















2,445,605

















Goodwill













3,034,110

















3,034,110

















Intangible assets, net













3,306,014

















3,630,700

















Other non-current assets













1,187,179

















679,655

























Total non-current assets













15,589,308

















16,285,120





































































Total assets









$





43,869,572













$





51,295,857



























































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



































Current liabilities





































Accounts payable, net













8,853,320

















11,227,116

















Other payables and accrued liabilities













3,491,596

















3,885,487

















Lease liability - current













1,540,624

















2,039,301

















Short-term loan payable













-

















491,214

















Short-term loan payable - related party













350,000

















350,000

















Revolving loan payable, net













-

















5,500,739

















Income taxes payable













274,947

















276,158

























Total current liabilities













14,510,487

















23,770,015

























































Non-current liabilities





































Long-term revolving loan payable, net













4,042,400

















-

















Lease liability - non-current













3,612,756

















4,509,809





































































Total non-current liabilities













7,655,156

















4,509,809





































































Total liabilities













22,165,643

















28,279,824

























































Commitments and contingency













-

















-

























































Stockholders' Equity





































Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and









































outstanding at December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024













-

















-

















Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 31,359,899 and









































31,359,899 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024













31,361

















31,361

















Additional paid in capital













33,867,156

















33,463,883

















Accumulated deficits













(12,041,063





)













(10,230,601





)













Non-controlling interest













(44,195





)













(38,204





)













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(109,330





)













(210,406





)





















Total stockholders' equity













21,703,929

















23,016,033





































































Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$





43,869,572













$





51,295,857









































































iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss









For the Three and Six Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

































For the Three Months Ended December 31,









For the Six Months Ended December 31,

























2024









2023









2024









2023

























(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)









REVENUES





















































Product sales









$





17,606,889













$





16,800,122













$





35,882,301













$





43,308,496

















Service income













1,465,682

















-

















2,198,791

















-





















Total revenues













19,072,571

















16,800,122

















38,081,092

















43,308,496













































































COST OF REVENUES





























































Product costs













9,461,119

















9,481,882

















19,378,567

















24,231,411

















Service costs













1,221,566

















-

















1,824,742

















-





















Total cost of revenues













10,682,685

















9,481,882

















21,203,309

















24,231,411













































































GROSS PROFIT













8,389,886

















7,318,240

















16,877,783

















19,077,085













































































OPERATING EXPENSES:





























































Selling and fulfillment













4,628,914

















6,936,980

















10,543,722

















17,000,451

















General and administrative













3,077,365

















2,933,607

















8,396,888

















5,897,658





















Total operating expenses













7,706,279

















9,870,587

















18,940,610

















22,898,109













































































INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS













683,607

















(2,552,347





)













(2,062,827





)













(3,821,024





)









































































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)





























































Interest expenses













(140,672





)













(182,612





)













(280,634





)













(410,977





)













Loss on equity method investment













(802





)













(801





)













(1,721





)













(1,826





)













Other non-operating income (expenses)













(205,958





)













128,838

















12,728

















61,672





















Total other expenses, net













(347,432





)













(54,575





)













(269,627





)













(351,131





)









































































INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES













336,175

















(2,606,922





)













(2,332,454





)













(4,172,155





)









































































PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)













120,511

















(688,939





)













(516,001





)













(964,821





)









NET INCOME (LOSS)













215,664

















(1,917,983





)













(1,816,453





)













(3,207,334





)













































































Non-controlling interest













(3,155





)













(3,155





)













(5,991





)













(5,991





)









































































NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC.









$





218,819













$





(1,914,828





)









$





(1,810,462





)









$





(3,201,343





)









































































OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)





























































Foreign currency translation adjustments













156,130

















(160,255





)













101,076

















(160,962





)









































































COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC.









$





374,949













$





(2,075,083





)









$





(1,709,386





)









$





(3,362,305





)









































































WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON STOCK





























































Basic













31,437,517

















29,790,242

















31,427,360

















29,777,378

















































































Diluted













31,437,517

















29,790,242

















31,427,360

















29,777,378













































































EARNINGS (LOSSES) PER SHARE





























































Basic









$





0.01













$





(0.06





)









$





(0.06





)









$





(0.11





)













































































Diluted









$





0.01













$





(0.06





)









$





(0.06





)









$





(0.11





)







































































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.