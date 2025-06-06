iPower Inc. Launches United Package NV LLC to Advance "Made in USA" Manufacturing Initiative

iPower Inc. announces United Package NV LLC, a joint venture for domestic packaging production within its "Made in USA" initiative.

iPower Inc. has announced the formation of a new joint venture, United Package NV LLC, which represents its first full-scale implementation of the "Made in USA" module within its SuperSuite Supply Chain Platform. This initiative aims to bolster domestic manufacturing by focusing on the production of packaging materials for U.S. businesses, thereby reducing reliance on overseas manufacturing and enhancing supply chain resilience. CEO Lawrence Tan emphasized that this venture is a significant stride toward reshoring manufacturing capabilities and improving operational agility for brands. The collaboration plans to streamline production and delivery processes, reduce shipping volatility, and enhance sustainability through local sourcing. iPower intends to further expand its "Made in USA" initiative by developing additional strategic partnerships to support domestic manufacturing across various sectors.

Potential Positives

Formation of United Package NV LLC marks the first implementation of iPower's “Made in USA” module, showcasing commitment to domestic production and manufacturing.

The joint venture aims to serve U.S. businesses with reliable and sustainable packaging solutions, addressing growing demands in the market.

Integration into the SuperSuite Supply Chain Platform enhances operational agility, reduces logistics risk, and delivers faster turnaround times for customers.

iPower plans to expand its “Made in USA” initiative through additional strategic ventures, indicating growth potential and a focus on reshoring manufacturing capabilities.

Potential Negatives

Formation of a new joint venture, United Package, may signal a lack of existing manufacturing capabilities within iPower, raising concerns about their operational readiness and potential reliance on external partnerships.

The significant emphasis on reshoring and the "Made in USA" initiative could indicate iPower's struggles to compete with established manufacturers who already have a strong domestic supply chain.

Forward-looking statements about future performance and capabilities carry inherent risks, as the company cautions that actual results may differ materially from expectations, which may create uncertainty among investors.

FAQ

What is United Package NV LLC?

United Package NV LLC is a new joint venture formed by iPower Inc. focusing on domestic packaging manufacturing in the U.S.

How does the 'Made in USA' module work?

The 'Made in USA' module provides end-to-end support for domestic manufacturing, including regulatory guidance and access to iPower's distribution network.

What are the benefits of the United Package joint venture?

Benefits include faster turnaround times, reduced shipping risks, enhanced sustainability, and improved inventory responsiveness for U.S. businesses.

What is iPower's long-term strategy?

iPower aims to build a resilient supply chain and empower brands with localized manufacturing to enhance operational agility and lower logistics risks.

How can customers learn more about iPower?

Customers can visit iPower's website at www.meetipower.com for detailed information on their services and initiatives.

Full Release



RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a tech and data-driven ecommerce services provider and online retailer, today announced the formation of United Package NV LLC (“United Package”), a new joint venture (“JV”) that marks the first full-scale implementation of its “Made in USA” module within the Company’s proprietary SuperSuite Supply Chain Platform.





This milestone represents iPower’s commitment to building a resilient, localized manufacturing infrastructure in the United States. United Package will focus on the domestic production of packaging materials to serve the rapidly growing demands of U.S. businesses seeking reliable, sustainable, and cost-effective supply chain solutions without reliance on offshore manufacturing.





“The launch of United Package is a significant step toward reshoring critical manufacturing capabilities and building a more robust, diversified supply chain infrastructure,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. “This JV reinforces our long-term strategy to empower brands with faster lead times, lower logistics risk, and higher operational agility, right here in the U.S. We look forward to continue building out our ‘Made in USA’ module as we add further depth to our domestic production footprint, strengthen supplier partnerships, and expand our value-added service offerings to meet the evolving needs of our partners and customers.”





By integrating United Package into the SuperSuite ecosystem, iPower aims to provide customers with:







Faster turnaround times from production to delivery



Reduced exposure to global shipping volatility



Enhanced sustainability with lower carbon footprints



Transparent vendor collaboration via the SuperSuite digital dashboard



Improved inventory responsiveness and demand forecasting











The “Made in USA” module of SuperSuite is designed to provide end-to-end support to manufacturing initiatives across the country — offering legal and regulatory guidance, facility planning, local workforce development, and immediate access to iPower’s nationwide distribution and e-commerce infrastructure.





United Package is only the beginning. iPower plans to expand its “Made in USA” initiative by forming additional strategic ventures and supporting a new wave of domestic manufacturers across various categories.







