IPower Inc. (IPW) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

iPower Inc. (IPW) ended the recent trading session at $1.29, demonstrating a -0.77% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.01% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.55%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.13%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 19.75% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of iPower Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, up 110% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.3 million, down 8.97% from the year-ago period.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for iPower Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. iPower Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that iPower Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.67 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.77.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

