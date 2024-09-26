IPower Inc. (IPW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, iPower Inc. (IPW) closed at $1.64, marking a -1.2% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.62%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.6%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 24.81% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.71%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of iPower Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.02, marking a 150% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.9 million, down 21.16% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.13 per share and a revenue of $92.3 million, indicating changes of +1400% and +7.24%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for iPower Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 116.67% increase. iPower Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that iPower Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.77 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.37.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, placing it within the top 16% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IPW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

