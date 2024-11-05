IPower Inc. (IPW) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, iPower Inc. (IPW) closed at $1.42, marking a -1.39% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 11.93% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.54% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of iPower Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, iPower Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 150%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $20.9 million, indicating a 21.16% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.13 per share and a revenue of $92.3 million, signifying shifts of +1400% and +7.24%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for iPower Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, iPower Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, iPower Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.71, so one might conclude that iPower Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, finds itself in the bottom 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

