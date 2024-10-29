IPower Inc. (IPW) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

iPower Inc. (IPW) ended the recent trading session at $1.51, demonstrating a -0.66% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.78%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 16.02% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of iPower Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.02, reflecting a 150% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $20.9 million, showing a 21.16% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.13 per share and a revenue of $92.3 million, representing changes of +1400% and +7.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for iPower Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. iPower Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that iPower Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.69 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.43 for its industry.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, positioning it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

