IPower Inc. (IPW) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

iPower Inc. (IPW) closed at $1.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.3% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

The company's stock has climbed by 3.36% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.76%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of iPower Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.02, signifying a 150% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $20.9 million, indicating a 21.16% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.13 per share and a revenue of $92.3 million, indicating changes of +1400% and +7.24%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for iPower Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. iPower Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, iPower Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.85. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.46.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, positioning it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IPW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

