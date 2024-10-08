IPower Inc. (IPW) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with iPower Inc. (IPW) standing at $1.64, reflecting a +0.31% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.45%.

The the stock of company has risen by 38.56% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of iPower Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.02, indicating a 150% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $20.9 million, indicating a 21.16% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $92.3 million, indicating changes of +1400% and +7.24%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for iPower Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 116.67% higher. iPower Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, iPower Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.58. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.35.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

iPower Inc. (IPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

