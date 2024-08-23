IPower Inc. (IPW) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

iPower Inc. (IPW) closed at $1.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.96% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.56% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.27% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of iPower Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.01, marking a 110% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $21.3 million, indicating an 8.97% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for iPower Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. iPower Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, iPower Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.18, so one might conclude that iPower Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

