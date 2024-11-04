IPower Inc. (IPW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, iPower Inc. (IPW) reached $1.44, with a +0.7% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.33%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 14.88% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of iPower Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect iPower Inc. to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 150%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $20.9 million, indicating a 21.16% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $92.3 million. These totals would mark changes of +1400% and +7.24%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for iPower Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, iPower Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that iPower Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 11 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.39 for its industry.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IPW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

