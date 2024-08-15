IPower Inc. (IPW) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

iPower Inc. (IPW) closed at $1.38 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.61% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.34%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 23.33% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.88%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of iPower Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, up 110% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.3 million, down 8.97% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for iPower Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, iPower Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, iPower Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.8.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.