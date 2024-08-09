IPower Inc. (IPW) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

iPower Inc. (IPW) closed at $1.26 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 27.59% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.45% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of iPower Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.01, marking a 110% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $21.3 million, showing an 8.97% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for iPower Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. iPower Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In the context of valuation, iPower Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 21. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.89.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, placing it within the bottom 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

