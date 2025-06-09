iPower Inc. Initiates Production for New U.S.-Based Manufacturing Venture with Deposit Payment to United Package NV LLC

iPower Inc. announced a deposit for new manufacturing equipment, enhancing domestic production and delivery capabilities through its joint venture.

iPower Inc., a tech-driven ecommerce services provider, announced the initiation of equipment production for a new joint venture, United Package NV LLC, as part of its U.S.-based manufacturing strategy under the "Made in USA" initiative. The deposit payment made marks a significant step in reshoring manufacturing capabilities, with production expected to complete in two months and a full operational launch targeted for Q4 2025. CEO Lawrence Tan highlighted the benefits of this investment, which include improved operational resilience, faster delivery, and quality control. The joint venture will leverage both digital and traditional sales channels to enhance market efficiency, and is aimed at creating a sustainable supply chain ecosystem in the U.S. iPower's capabilities include extensive online sales infrastructure and fulfillment networks to support this initiative.

Potential Positives

iPower Inc. has initiated the production of a new equipment line, marking a significant milestone in its strategy to localize manufacturing in the U.S. through its partnership with United Package NV LLC.

The investment is expected to strengthen iPower's operational resilience, offering faster delivery, improved quality control, and enhanced service agility for its partners and customers.

By leveraging both online and offline sales channels, the joint venture is set to improve go-to-market efficiency and customer reach significantly.

The initiative reinforces iPower’s commitment to a sustainable supply chain and its long-term vision of integrating the “Made in USA” module into its SuperSuite platform.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on forward-looking statements throughout the press release may raise concerns about the uncertainty of the company's projections and future performance.

There is a potential risk associated with the implementation of the new manufacturing strategy, which could lead to operational challenges or unexpected delays affecting the planned launch timeline.

The announcement emphasizes significant investment in a joint venture, which may heighten investor concern regarding the allocation of resources and return on investment if the venture does not meet expected goals.

FAQ

What is the new initiative by iPower Inc.?

iPower Inc. is initiating production of a new equipment line as part of its reshoring strategy under the “Made in USA” module.

When is iPower's equipment production expected to be completed?

The equipment production is expected to be completed within two months, with a full operational launch targeted for Q4 2025.

How will United Package improve delivery for iPower?

United Package will enable shortened lead times, improved delivery reliability, and localized control over production timelines and quality.

What advantages does the joint venture with United Package provide?

The joint venture will optimize inventory management, enhance access to sales channels, and improve go-to-market efficiency for iPower.

What is the significance of the "Made in USA" module?

The "Made in USA" module reinforces iPower's commitment to building a sustainable supply chain ecosystem and localizing key manufacturing functions.

Full Release



RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a tech and data-driven ecommerce services provider and online retailer, today announced that it has made a deposit payment to initiate the production of a new, fully integrated equipment line as part of its broader U.S.-based manufacturing strategy under the “Made in USA” module of its SuperSuite platform.





This payment secures the start of equipment production for iPower’s new joint venture, United Package NV LLC (“United Package”), and represents a key milestone in reshoring strategic manufacturing capabilities. The equipment is expected to complete production within two months, with shipping, installation, and testing to follow thereafter. The Company is targeting a full operational launch in Q4 2025.





“Our investment in United Package marks a major step forward in our strategic goal to localize key manufacturing functions,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. “By initiating production now, we are not only strengthening our operational resilience, but also creating additional value for our partners and customers through faster delivery, quality control, and service agility. This initiative reinforces our long-term vision of building a stronger, more sustainable supply chain ecosystem in the U.S.”





In addition to iPower’s digital sales infrastructure and nationwide fulfillment capabilities, United Package will benefit from the offline sales channels and established B2B customer base of its joint venture partner — significantly accelerating go-to-market efficiency and customer reach.





Together, the joint venture is poised to offer:







Shortened lead times and improved delivery reliability



Localized control over production timelines and quality



Optimized inventory management with real-time visibility



Expanded access to both digital and traditional sales channels







This development also reinforces iPower’s long-term strategy to integrate its “Made in USA” module into the SuperSuite platform — providing end-to-end support for domestic manufacturing, from legal and compliance guidance to facility setup, labor sourcing, logistics and last-mile delivery.







About iPower Inc.







iPower Inc. is a tech and data-driven online retailer, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services for third-party products and brands. iPower's capabilities include a full spectrum of online channels, robust fulfillment capacity, a nationwide network of warehouses, competitive last mile delivery partners and a differentiated business intelligence platform. iPower believes that these capabilities will enable it to efficiently move a diverse catalog of SKUs from its supply chain partners to end consumers every day, providing the best value to customers in the U.S. and other countries. For more information, please visit iPower's website at



www.meetipower.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that iPower believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. iPower undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although iPower believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and iPower cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results and performance in iPower’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings for more detailed information.







