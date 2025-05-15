IPOWER Earnings Results: $IPW Reports Quarterly Earnings

IPOWER ($IPW) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, missing estimates of $0.00 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $16,570,000, missing estimates of $22,826,000 by $-6,256,000.
IPOWER Insider Trading Activity
IPOWER insiders have traded $IPW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IPW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHENLONG TAN (CEO & Chairman) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $6,850
IPOWER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of IPOWER stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HERON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT removed 33,845 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,186
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 31,231 shares (-60.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,615
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 25,331 shares (-65.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,095
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 24,180 shares (+5.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,090
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 21,375 shares (-62.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,687
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 16,851 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,425
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 16,686 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,343
IPOWER Government Contracts
We have seen $2,507,451 of award payments to $IPW over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THIS TASK ORDER PROVIDES PROJECT LEVEL ENGINEERING, ARCHITECTURE, AND CYBERSECURITY SUPPORT FOR PROGRAM MAN...: $2,310,367
- USGS UTILITY MONITORING SERVICES: $197,083
This article is not financial advice.
