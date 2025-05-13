IPOWER Earnings Preview: Recent $IPW Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

IPOWER ($IPW) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $22,826,000 and earnings of $0.00 per share.

IPOWER Insider Trading Activity

IPOWER insiders have traded $IPW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IPW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHENLONG TAN (CEO & Chairman) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $6,850

IPOWER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of IPOWER stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IPOWER Government Contracts

We have seen $2,507,451 of award payments to $IPW over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

