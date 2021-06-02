Markets

IPOs give new meaning to Down Under

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s a good time to be an M&A banker in Australia – contested tie-ups are surging. Colleagues in equity capital markets are having a rougher time. Deals get done, but performance is wanting.

Keypath Education became the latest disappointment on Wednesday. The online-lesson provider’s shares tumbled more than 8% at one point. More than half the 13 companies listing on the Australian Stock Exchange this year with a market value above A$100 million ($78 million) now trade at or below the offer price against an 8% rise in the benchmark index. They include Australian Clinical Labs, meal-kit deliverer My Food Bag and KKR-backed non-bank lenders Pepper Money and Latitude Financial. 

That should make the M&A route more appealing. Not at mortgage-settlement firm PEXA, though. Backer Link Administration leveraged bids from KKR and others to get a better deal from stock-market investors. Whether the A$3.3 billion valuation holds up once shares start trading will be another matter. (By Antony Currie)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Blackstone crashes its own hotel party

Greensill burns U.S. coal boss

Generali does some timely pandemic shopping

Nestlé has more work to do in health push

Short-sellers and their targets get a warning

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Katrina Hamlin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular