IPOs give new meaning to Down Under

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s a good time to be an M&A banker in Australia – contested tie-ups are surging. Colleagues in equity capital markets are having a rougher time. Deals get done, but performance is wanting.

Keypath Education became the latest disappointment on Wednesday. The online-lesson provider’s shares tumbled more than 8% at one point. More than half the 13 companies listing on the Australian Stock Exchange this year with a market value above A$100 million ($78 million) now trade at or below the offer price against an 8% rise in the benchmark index. They include Australian Clinical Labs, meal-kit deliverer My Food Bag and KKR-backed non-bank lenders Pepper Money and Latitude Financial.

That should make the M&A route more appealing. Not at mortgage-settlement firm PEXA, though. Backer Link Administration leveraged bids from KKR and others to get a better deal from stock-market investors. Whether the A$3.3 billion valuation holds up once shares start trading will be another matter. (By Antony Currie)

