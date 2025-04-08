IPOPEMA SECURITIES Upgrades Wirtualna Polska Holding (WSE:WPL)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, IPOPEMA SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Wirtualna Polska Holding (WSE:WPL) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.16% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wirtualna Polska Holding is PLN111.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of PLN82.82 to a high of PLN139.65. The average price target represents an increase of 35.16% from its latest reported closing price of PLN82.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wirtualna Polska Holding is 1,673MM, an increase of 6.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.33.

Wirtualna Polska Holding Maintains 2.38% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.38%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wirtualna Polska Holding. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WPL is 0.17%, an increase of 26.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.52% to 386K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VAESX - Virtus KAR Emerging Markets Small-Cap Fund holds 181K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares , representing a decrease of 30.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPL by 27.90% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 125K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares , representing a decrease of 25.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPL by 47.68% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 33K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 9K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPL by 19.44% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

