IPOPEMA SECURITIES Maintains InPost S.A. - Depositary Receipt (INPOY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, IPOPEMA SECURITIES maintained coverage of InPost S.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:INPOY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.77% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for InPost S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $9.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.99 to a high of $12.59. The average price target represents an increase of 9.77% from its latest reported closing price of $8.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for InPost S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 10,662MM, a decrease of 21.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in InPost S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INPOY is 0.42%, an increase of 29,632.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8,353.68% to 403K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aurora Investment Counsel holds 397K shares.

Nbc Securities holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 18.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INPOY by 9.82% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

