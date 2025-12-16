IPOPEMA SECURITIES Maintains InPost (INPOF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, IPOPEMA SECURITIES maintained coverage of InPost (OTCPK:INPOF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 146.64% Upside

As of March 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for InPost is $24.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.04 to a high of $30.35. The average price target represents an increase of 146.64% from its latest reported closing price of $9.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for InPost is 8,435MM, a decrease of 37.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 220 funds or institutions reporting positions in InPost. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 6.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INPOF is 0.31%, an increase of 3.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.71% to 41,281K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 4,030K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,680K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,396K shares , representing an increase of 7.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INPOF by 14.34% over the last quarter.

BEXFX - Baron Emerging Markets Fund holds 3,488K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,094K shares , representing a decrease of 17.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INPOF by 13.63% over the last quarter.

EMGAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 2,665K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,135K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,107K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INPOF by 1.47% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

