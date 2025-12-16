IPOPEMA SECURITIES Maintains Allegro.eu (ALEGF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, IPOPEMA SECURITIES maintained coverage of Allegro.eu (OTCPK:ALEGF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.79% Upside

As of November 18, 2025, the average one-year price target for Allegro.eu is $11.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.33 to a high of $13.86. The average price target represents an increase of 51.79% from its latest reported closing price of $7.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Allegro.eu is 11,146MM, a decrease of 3.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allegro.eu. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 6.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALEGF is 0.40%, an increase of 2.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.48% to 85,306K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,783K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,544K shares , representing an increase of 12.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALEGF by 19.01% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,103K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,961K shares , representing an increase of 18.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALEGF by 28.90% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 5,549K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,942K shares , representing a decrease of 25.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALEGF by 19.74% over the last quarter.

BGEHX - Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund Class 2 holds 5,388K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,555K shares , representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALEGF by 3.29% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,298K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,230K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALEGF by 24.94% over the last quarter.

