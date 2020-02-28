IPOs
IPO Weekly Recap: Yes, the IPO Market has caught the coronavirus

The IPO market is feeling the effects of the coronavirus outbreak with a surge in the VIX volatility index weighing on IPO activity. Since 2015, a week in which VIX volatility has surpassed 35 has been followed by a week averaging two US IPO pricings. Our observational trend continues through 2020, as one biotech entered the public market this past week. &nbsp;Six IPOs and three SPACs submitted initial filings with the SEC.

Passage Bio (PASG), a preclinical biotech developing gene therapies, priced at the high end of the range to raise $216 million at an $840 million market cap. The deal raised 72% more in proceeds than Passage Bio originally filed for. The company is furthering the research from UPenn&rsquo;s Gene Therapy Program, which is headed by co-founder James Wilson. Bolstered by the recent performances of other large early stage biotech IPOs, Passage Bio finished up 23%, another sign that biotechs are pushing back against the effects of the coronavirus.

Chinese medical information platform Zhongchao (ZCMD) began trading on Monday after raising $12 million in an IPO on Friday 2/21. The company was flat after its first day on the Nasdaq and is currently down 2%.

1 IPO During the Week of February 24th, 2020
Issuer
Business 		Deal
Size		 Market Cap
at IPO		 Price vs.
Midpoint		 First Day
Return		 Return
at 02/28
Passage Bio (PASG) $216M $840M 6% +23% +23%
Preclinical biotech developing gene therapies for rare CNS disorders.

Accolade NLS Pharmaceutics ORIC Pharmaceutics Procore Technologies Pulmonx ZoomInfo Social Hedosophia II Social Hedosophia III GigCaptial3

9 Filings During the Week of February 24th, 2020
Issuer
Business 		Deal
Size		 Sector Lead
Underwriter
Accolade (ACCD) $100M Health Care Goldman
Provides a platform that helps employees manage their healthcare benefits.
NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) $40M Health Care Maxim
Biotech focusing on therapies for CNS and sleep disorders.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) $86M Health Care JP Morgan
Phase 1 biotech developing small molecule therapies for cancer.
Procore Technologies (PCOR) $400M Technology Goldman
Provides cloud-based construction management and collaboration software.
Pulmonx (LUNG) $86M Health Care BofA
Makes minimally invasive medical devices for emphysema.
Social Hedosophia II (IPOB.U) $300M SPAC Credit Suisse
Second blank check company formed by Social Capital and Hedosophia targeting US tech.
Social Hedosophia III (IPOC.U) $600M SPAC Credit Suisse
Second blank check company formed by Social Capital and Hedosophia targeting ex-US tech.
ZoomInfo (ZI) $500M Technology JP Morgan
Provides a data platform for sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals.
GigCapital3 (GIK.U) $200M SPAC Nomura
Third blank check company led by semiconductor veteran Avi Katz.

