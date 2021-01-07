IPO Stocks Typically Follow a Pattern After Going Public; Is it Time To Buy This Company?

I have said a few times before that high-profile IPOs all too often follow a pattern. Investment bankers set a range for the new issue based on things like the company’s balance sheet, revenue, and prospects, then take the show on the road to present to potential investors. When they do, in some cases those quaint, old-fashioned metrics are quickly forgotten, and the story becomes everything. If the story is appealing, the actual issue price is often well above the forecast range, and even then, unmet demand for the story stock ensures that early trading sees the stock soar.

At that point, some profit taking is almost inevitable and the stock drops back. That is when the analysis begins for me. Is the story sustainable? Is the company’s management team good enough to execute on their vision? Can all that potential turn into profit in a reasonable time?

Those are the questions I am asking right now about a biotech stock that went public just under a month ago with a story that perfectly fits the times, and whose stock has followed exactly that pattern. AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) started trading on the Nasdaq on December 11 last year. The issue price was $20, above the originally stated $14-17 range but based on the first day’s trading, still an underestimate of the demand.

ABCL opened that day at $61, then hit a high of $71.91 before pulling back. That drop into the close on the first day made the kind of profit taking from early investors and those that bought at $20 that I talked about inevitable, and it is now trading around $40. It is time to start asking questions, and all three questions that I typically ask at this point elicit positive responses.

There is no doubt about the continued appeal of the story, which is relevant in two ways. AbCellera has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) platform for the development of antibody-based therapies. The combination of AI and pandemic-related therapy development is pretty powerful in a world where great stories can inspire an army of small retail investors who can wield significant power.

Unusually, in this case, answering the next question regarding execution doesn’t mean speculation. AbCellera technology was used in the development of the Eli Lilly (LLY) Covid-19 drug that recently gained approval. It works and has already shown results. There is some question how high demand will be given that vaccines are gaining approval, but If we assume, as most experts do, that this pandemic was not a one-off event and that there will be others, demand for ABCL’s -platform will be high, and its unique nature will give the company pricing power for a while.

That early success with Lilly has also answered the third question to some extent. Assuming that vaccinations don’t make Lilly’s drug (Bamlanivimab) obsolete, which at this point seems to be a reasonable assumption, and that logistics and other issues during the rollout can be overcome, which is a little less certain, there is an early revenue stream to look forward to that most analysts anticipate will make AbCellera profitable as in FY 2021.

Obviously, a revolutionary biotech technology in its early stages is a risky investment by definition, but with the initial “surge and pullback” after the IPO well underway and with solid evidence of the efficacy and potential profitability of the platform already available, the story of an AI powered antibody therapy for treating future pandemics can power ABCL significantly higher. It may be a bumpy ride, but it looks like one worth taking.

*Disclaimer: The author intends to buy ABCL within the next few days, so may or may not be long the stock when you read this.

