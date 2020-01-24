IPO Pipeline is ‘Very Strong’ Amid ‘Healthy’ Environment, Says Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman

With a resilient and robust U.S. economy, initial public offerings are expected to have another “strong” year, according to Nasdaq President and CEO Adena Friedman.

“I think there is more and more confidence coming into the markets,” Friedman said on CNBC. “I believe that people feel like it’s the right time for investors to take that equity risk as these companies are coming out.”

Friedman’s comments come after a banner year for IPOs with a 78% win rate in the U.S. market. In 2019, the Nasdaq Stock Market welcomed 185 IPOs, raising a total of $34.3 billion. Notable IPOs included Lyft, Peloton, Beyond Meat and Zoom. Dozens of companies also switched from the New York Stock Exchange and IEX.

While it was a solid year for IPOs, Friedman did acknowledge to Bloomberg that it was far fewer than the number of public offerings 20 years ago.

“The number of companies is fewer in the public markets, and we do have concerns about making sure that every person has an opportunity to tap the growth potential of the great companies that are coming out,” Friedman said. “Companies are waiting longer to go public or choosing to stay private forever, [and] it does choke off that opportunity to a majority of the population, so we do care deeply.”

That said, the economy in the U.S. and throughout much of the world remains strong, Friedman shared in a LinkedIn post ahead of Davos. She highlighted the fact that markets continue to reach record highs, despite a range of geopolitical risks, such as Brexit, a divisive U.S. presidential election and growing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

“I do think that the underpinning of the economy, certainly in the U.S., continues to be very strong,” Friedman told Bloomberg. “When you look at the opportunities that exist, the companies that are looking to tap the public markets, it feels like a very healthy environment right now.”

