IPO organisers for Russia's SPB Exchange warn against bids below $11.5 per share - sources

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Organisers of the initial public offering (IPO) of Russia's second-largest bourse, SPB Exchange, recommend against placing bids below $11.5 per share, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

SPB, which specialises in trading foreign securities, last week set the price range at $10.50-11.50 per share, implying an equity value of up to $1.3 billion, with two sources later saying the books were covered close to the upper boundary.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Alexander Marrow)

