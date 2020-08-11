IPO of Brazilian construction firm Lavvi could raise close to $300 million

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazil construction company Lavvi on Tuesday released the expected price range for its upcoming initial public offering, suggesting the IPO could raise as much as 1.6 billion reais ($300 million).

The company hopes to price its shares at between 11 and 14.5 reais each, it said. Construction company Cyrela CYRE3.SA owns 45% of Lavvi.

($1 = 5.3817 reais)

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Tom Hogue)

