IPO Momentum Returns: 3 Stocks Rising After CoreWeave’s Surge

A revival of merger and acquisition activity and initial public offerings (IPOs) was firmly on the pro side of the column when Wall Street debated the merits of a second Trump presidency. The first aspect hasn’t come to pass, as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has retained many of the strict Biden-era M&A rules.

However, the 2025 IPO market is starting to heat up, led by artificial intelligence startup CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV). CRWV shares debuted on March 28 and rose from $40 to $170 in less than three months. Most IPOs won’t achieve this type of parabolic success, but investor appetite for new issues is strengthening. Today, we’ll look at three stocks that went public this year that have the potential to disrupt incumbents in the years to come.

Investing in IPOs: Hype vs. Risk

Retail investors can access IPO shares in two ways: either by requesting an allotment in the presale or by purchasing them after they are listed on the public exchanges. The actual “offering” of the new shares occurs a few days before the public release, as underwriters gauge interest to properly price the stock. Both methods have risks and downsides to be aware of, such as:

Lockup Period: If you purchase shares in the presale, you might be subject to certain lockup conditions regarding when you can sell shares. Typically, lockup periods last anywhere from 90 to 180 days, meaning you may need to hold an IPO stock for six months before cashing out. Naturally, lockup periods can also distort prices as the public knows when the lockup expires and anticipates insider selling by preemptively selling shares purchased on exchanges. You may need to dust off some game theory textbooks to achieve success investing in IPOs.

Highly sought IPOs often begin trading at a higher price than anticipated. For example, CoreWeave priced its IPO at $40 per share on March 27, with trading set to begin on NASDAQ the following day. The stock actually started trading at $39 on March 29, but had reached $52 by the third day of trading. If a company receives a ‘pop’ once it's listed (also known as a Listing Gain), that’s usually a good sign that demand for shares is outpacing supply. Lack of Financial Data: An IPO typically won’t have lengthy data rolls on sales, margins, costs, debt, or other fundamental financial inputs, as private companies aren’t subject to the same reporting requirements as those in public stock sectors. The lack of early data creates a scenario where proper due diligence is challenging, and investors must rely on sentiment and technical data to make informed decisions.

3 IPOs Besides CoreWeave Currently Disrupting the Market

CoreWeave’s momentum has given rise to a new wave of IPOs, but investors must use caution with high-flying new stocks. Volatility cuts both ways, especially when valuations soar for companies with minimal sales history or product growth. Use tight entry and exit points when trading IPOs, and always be aware of when the lockup period ends before purchasing shares of a new issue.

Circle Group: Biggest Winner From the GENIUS Act

Lockup Period Expiry: December 2

Cryptocurrency firm Circle Internet Group Inc. (NYSE: CRCL) could be a bigger success story than CoreWeave this year, given its institutional and regulatory backing. Circle maintains the USDC stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency pegged to a stable asset, such as the US dollar. USDC is well-positioned to benefit from the new GENIUS Act legislation, as it currently meets the compliance and transparency guidelines outlined in the bill.

In contrast, its biggest competitor, Tether, does not. CRCL shares were up more than 32% on the bill’s passage, which is in addition to the 100% pop it received on its first day of trading. Shares closed on Wednesday at $197, a surge of nearly 600% in just nine trading days. Watch out for a short-term pullback from here through, as the GENIUS Act passage is a typical ‘sell the news’ event and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the hourly stock chart is elevated above 80.

eToro Group: Combining Social Media and Stock Trading

Lockup Period Expiry: November 10

Online brokerage eToro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ETOR) went public on May 14 and experienced a significant IPO pop. Underwriters priced the offering at $52 (higher than the expected range of $46 to $50), and the stock debuted at nearly $70 per share on the exchanges later that day. Shares have pulled back in recent weeks, but this could be an ideal time for a new entry.

eToro’s platform combines aspects of social media platforms with brokerage services, allowing users to emulate other traders through features like CopyTrader.

Coverage of the stock has increased rapidly, with nine of 16 analysts listing it as a Buy, and an average price target of $75.88, implying a potential upside of 19% from current levels.

Chime Bank: Disrupting the Online Banking Sector

Lockup Period Expiry: September 10 (partial), December 9 (full)

Chime Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CHYM) describes itself as a Neobank, a disruptive category of digital-only banks with no physical branches. Chime appeals to a younger generation of consumers with its mobile-first approach and commitment to minimizing fees whenever possible (no overdraft, no monthly fees, extensive free ATM network).

In its prospectus, the company noted 23% year-over-year (YOY) user growth as of March 2025 and 32% YOY revenue growth. The IPO was priced at $27 when it debuted June 12, but opened at $43, a pop of nearly 60%. However, investors should be aware of Chime’s unique lockup rules before making a purchase.

Insiders can sell 25% of their holdings after only 90 days, followed by the remaining 75% after the traditional 180-day period.

