IPO Lockup Expiration Alert: Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX)

(RTTNews) - The lockup period of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) ends today, i.e. on November 30, 2020.

Pliant is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, with two lead assets namely PLN-74809 and PLN-1474.

1. PLN-74809 is under the following clinical trials:

-- A 12-week phase IIa trial of PLN-74809 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. -- A phase IIa trial of PLN-74809 using PET imaging in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The preliminary data from this trial is expected by the first half of 2021. -- A 12-week phase IIa trial of PLN-74809 in primary sclerosing cholangitis. -- A phase IIa trial of PLN-74809 in patients hospitalized with severe and critical COVID-19.

2. PLN-1474

PLN-1474 is being developed for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH. This compound is being developed in partnership with Novartis (NVS).

-- A phase 1 trial of PLN-1474 in healthy volunteers is nearing completion. The topline data from the phase I trial is expected by the first quarter of 2021.

The company made its debut on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 3, 2020, offering its shares at a price of $16 each.

As mentioned above, the 180 day lockup period expires today.

PLRX opened the first day of trading (i.e. June 3, 2020) at $25 and closed at $21.30 that day. The stock has thus far hit a low of $19.42 and a high of $35.63.

PLRX closed Friday's trading at $32.99, up 10.82%.

