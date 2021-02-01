IPO Lockup Expiration Alert: Oak Street Health (OSH)

(RTTNews) - The lockup period of Oak Street Health (OSH) expires tomorrow , i.e., February 2, 2021.

Chicago, Illinois-based Oak Street Health is a network of primary care centers for adults on Medicare, and currently operates more than 75 centers across Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Indiana, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Tennessee, New York and Mississippi.

Last month, the company partnered with the City of Chicago and Cook County for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers across greater Chicagoland area.

In the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, the results of which were announced on November 9, 2020, the company reported total revenue of $217.9 million, up 57% year over year.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the company expects revenue to be between $854 million and $858.0 million.

Oak Street Health made its debut on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on August 6, 2020, offering its shares at a price of $21 each and as mentioned above, the 180 day lockup period expires on February 2.

OSH opened the first day of trading on August 6 at $42.50 and closed at $40.00 that day. The stock has thus far hit a low of $34.98 and a high of $64.39.

OSH closed Monday's trading at $54.72, up 5.49%. In after hours trading, the stock was further gained 3.05% to $56.39.

