IPO Index touches all-time high, fueled by #4 holding Moderna

The Renaissance IPO Index rose 2.8% on Monday, and surpassed its all-time high in mid-day trading.



The IPO Index is now up 12.9% for the year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 20 points, and the Nasdaq Composite by 10 points. The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, which is composed of the largest and most liquid IPOs over the past two years. IPO outperformance is a global phenomenon, with the International IPO Index (tracked by the ETF NYSE: IPOS) also 20 points above its benchmark, the MSCI ACWI ex USA.



The US IPO Index's #4 holding, messenger RNA biotech Moderna (MRNA) gained another 20% on Monday after reporting positive interim data in its ongoing Phase 1 trial for a COVID-19 vaccine. The stock has returned 309% year-to-date, the best performing constituent in the IPO Index. According to ETF.com, the IPO ETF has the fourth-largest weighting in Moderna (5.8%), and the largest weighting for a non-biotech ETF.



Investors are betting that new technologies and services are best suited for the post-pandemic world.



Other recent IPOs driving the 2020 IPO market's gains: Zoom Video (ZM; #14 holding) up 142% year-to-date, Pinduoduo (PDD; #8) up 76%, Beyond Meat (BYND; #9) up 72%, and DocuSign (DOCU; #2) up 66%.



With the IPO Index again flying high, the US IPO market has begun to reopen. After months with just a few Chinese deals, biotechs, and SPACs, large US companies are stepping up to the plate, with insurance platform SelectQuote (SLQT) targeting a $450 million offering this week. It's joined by fast-growing and profitable medical device maker Inari Medical (NARI). On Monday, used car buying site Vroom (VRM) filed for an IPO that could value the company at over $2 billion. Sales platform ZoomInfo (ZI) is reportedly gearing up for an IPO next month that could value it at over $5 billion, while grocery giant Albertsons (ACI) is prepping a potential multi-billion dollar offering.





IPO Index Top Holdings Rank Company

Business Index Weight 2020 Return 1. Uber Technologies (UBER)

Ridesharing and delivery 10.51% 13.0% 2. DocuSign (DOCU) E-signature software 9.55% 65.9% 3. Spotify Technology (SPOT) Audio streaming app 8.93% 7.9% 4. Moderna (MRNA) mRNA biotech 5.82% 309.0% 5. Slack Technologies (WORK) Workplace messaging app 3.88% 29.0% 6. Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Animal pharmaceuticals 3.64% -33.1% 7. Equitable Holdings (EQH) Insurance and annuities 3.28% -26.1% 8. Pinduoduo (PDD) Chinese e-commerce 3.24% 75.7% 9. Beyond Meat (BYND) Plant-based proteins 3.06% 72.0% 10. Ceridian HCM (CDAY) HR software 2.82% -4.4% IPO Index 12.9% S&P 500 -7.9% Nasdaq Composite 3.3%

*Index weight as of 5/15/20. Returns as of 5/18/20.



