IPO candidate Golden Goose's net revenues up 18% to 587 mln euros in 2023

March 07, 2024 — 11:01 am EST

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - Italy's Golden Goose said on Thursday its net revenues had risen 18% at constant exchange rate last year, as the Italian luxury sneaker maker is preparing for an initial public offering on the Milan bourse.

Net revenues reached 587 million euros last year, helped by the opening of 21 new stores, which brings the total to 191 at the end of 2023.

The group, which is majority-owned by private equity firm Permira, said its adjusted core profit rose 19% to 200 million euros in 2023.

The Italian group is working with Bank of America BAC.N, JPMorgan JPM.N, Mediobanca MDBI.MI and UBS UBSG.S as global coordinators for an initial public offering, which is expected to take place in the second quarter this year, sources told Reuters last year.

