IPO candidate Ferretti sees no meaningful impact from Ukraine war

MILAN, March 9 (Reuters) - Italian luxury yacht maker Ferretti said on Wednesday it did not expect a significant impact on turnover from the Ukraine crisis, with countries involved in the conflict accounting for less than 3% of revenues.

The group, which is aiming to list in Hong Kong at the end of March according to sources, said it had no exposure to the mega- and giga-yachts which are more likely to be targeted by international sanctions against Russia.

Ferretti, controlled by Chinese conglomerate Weichai Group, also said orders gathered in the first two months of 2022 totalled 308 million euros ($338 million) while its order portfolio stood at 1.27 billion euros as of Feb. 28.

