IPL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSX: IPL.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.27, changing hands as low as $22.07 per share. Inter Pipeline Ltd shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IPL's low point in its 52 week range is $19.73 per share, with $25.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.