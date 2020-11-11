IPL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSX: IPL.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.47, changing hands as high as $13.89 per share. Inter Pipeline Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IPL's low point in its 52 week range is $5.35 per share, with $22.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.84.

