$IPI stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IPI stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,438,097 of trading volume.

$IPI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $IPI:

$IPI insiders have traded $IPI stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT P III JORNAYVAZ has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 587,060 shares for an estimated $15,041,360.

$IPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $IPI stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

