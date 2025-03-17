$IPI stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IPI stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,438,097 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $IPI:
$IPI Insider Trading Activity
$IPI insiders have traded $IPI stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT P III JORNAYVAZ has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 587,060 shares for an estimated $15,041,360.
$IPI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $IPI stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TITLEIST ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,315,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $31,560,000
- PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD removed 129,782 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,844,821
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 129,722 shares (+577.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,843,506
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 102,953 shares (+12.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,256,729
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 62,940 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,379,644
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 58,630 shares (+110.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,285,169
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 57,366 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,257,462
