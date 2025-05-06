$IPI stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IPI stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,355,495 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $IPI:
$IPI Insider Trading Activity
$IPI insiders have traded $IPI stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT P III JORNAYVAZ has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 695,437 shares for an estimated $18,116,409.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$IPI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $IPI stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AZARIAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 418,084 shares (-63.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,287,488
- PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD removed 129,782 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,844,821
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 129,722 shares (+577.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,843,506
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 62,940 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,379,644
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 58,630 shares (+110.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,285,169
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 57,366 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,257,462
- UBS GROUP AG added 49,667 shares (+840.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,088,700
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $IPI on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.