iPhone Shipments in China Soar: Are Apple Shares a Buy?

The ‘Magnificent 7’ group has remained in the headlines all over the past year thanks to a few members’ strong quarterly results and positive price action.

Not all group members have experienced the same levels of positivity, specifically Apple AAPL, whose shares have increased just 8% over the last year compared to the broader market’s 28% gain. Uncertainties concerning China sales have bogged down performance.

However, Apple shares have gained nearly 10% over the last month, with shares seeing a positive reaction post-earnings. And just today, Bloomberg reported that shipments of iPhones in China rose 52% last month, helping aid share performance further.

Given the favorable development, let’s take a closer look at how the company currently stacks up.

Apple’s Latest Quarterly Results Please Investors

The technology titan posted a 1.3% beat relative to the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate and posted sales 1% ahead of expectations in its latest release, impressively reflecting its fifth consecutive double-beat.

The company experienced woes in China throughout the period, but overall, sales came in much closer to expectations relative to other periods, missing our consensus estimate by $220 million vs. a $2.5 billion miss in the previous period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Notably, the tech titan announced the biggest buyback in corporate history totaling $110 billion. Reflecting further positivity, Apple also unveiled a 4% boost to its quarterly payout, reflecting the 12th consecutive year of higher payouts.

Earnings expectations have modestly increased across the board, reflecting analysts’ optimistic view.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s earnings growth has slowed but is still expected to remain favorable, with consensus expectations for its current fiscal year suggesting 7% year-over-year growth. Top line growth isn’t expected to be as strong, forecasted to see a modest 0.4% bump year-over-year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

With shares showing relative strength post-earnings over the last month and favorable news concerning China shipments being announced, Apple AAPL has jumped back into many watchlists.

Although shares haven’t been as strong as those of a few of the other Mag 7 members, the company's solid fundamentals, including its strong cash-generating abilities, make it a worthy selection for many portfolios.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.